New Delhi: Elon Musk, who took over Twitter, is looking to make some major changes in the functioning of the micro-blogging platform. Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed that Twitter can soon expand or even get rid of the 280-character limit on the platform.

Responding to a user who asked if we can get rid of character limits, or at least expand it, Elon Musk said: “Absolutely”.

Musk, who has acquired Twitter for $44 billion after a bitter battle, said in April this year that the micro-blogging platform needs long-form tweets which is “way overdue”.

Twitter currently allows people to post in 280 characters. Reacting to a follower’s tweet thread, Musk said: “My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets!”

Twitter launched 280 characters in November 2017 to all users in supported languages, including English.

The company first announced the controversial plan to move beyond its traditional 140 characters in September 2017 with a small group of users.

Several Twitter users had argued that 280 characters would make Twitter less readable as the platform’s defining characteristic is the brevity of posts.

However, Twitter’s decision to double its character count from 140 to 280 characters did not dramatically change the length of Twitter posts. According to the company, Twitter is still a place for briefer thoughts.

On Saturday, Elon Musk said Twitter users will soon be able to pick a version of the microblogging platform they like better, like a moving maturity ranking. “Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk added: “The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback”. In another post, Elon Musk said, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter”.