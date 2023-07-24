Top Recommended Stories

Elon Musk Is Rebranding Twitter To ‘X’; Iconic Blue Bird Logo To Be Replaced

Elon Musk dropped a bombshell that Twitter's iconic blue bird logo will now be replaced by an "X" logo.

Published: July 24, 2023 8:05 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

New Delhi: Twitter is not the same anymore since Elon Musk took over last year. In its latest round of changes, Elon Musk dropped a bombshell that Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo will now be replaced by an “X” logo.

“X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today,” Elon Musk tweeted.

