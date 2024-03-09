Home

X Introduces ‘Articles’ That Allows Premium+ Users To Post Long Form Content: Step-By-Step Guide

The new feature offers its users a more comprehensive and engaging way to share updates and information with the support of new long form articles.

X now supports long form articles on the social media platform.

New Delhi: X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature called ‘Articles’ on March 8, 2024. The new feature allows Premium Plus subscribers and verified organisations to publish long-form content with text formatting options, embedded videos, and more. This feature enables users to share images, videos, GIFs, posts, links, and text with formatting like headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical, and bulleted lists. Users can also control who can read their articles through an audience control feature.

Here are all the details on the latest feature from Elon Musk owned X and a step-by-step guide on how to use the feature.

X New Feature: Articles

X’s new feature ‘Articles’, allows Premium Plus subscribers and verified organisations to share long-form content with a variety of text formatting options. With the help of this feature, users can add formatted text with headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, and lists with numbers and bullets as well as images, videos, GIFs, posts, and links. Users can also control who has access to their articles using the audience control feature.

How X Articles Differ from Existing Features

Unlike traditional short tweets or posts, articles provide users with a dedicated space to create more detailed and structured content. This feature allows for enhanced text formatting options and multimedia integration, offering a more comprehensive and engaging way to share updates and information on the social media as compared to the platform’s previous limitations on post length and formatting capabilities.

Advantages of New Article Feature of X

Enhanced Content Creation: Users can now write detailed articles using rich multimedia elements, along with advanced text formatting options. Audience Engagement: The new Article feature enables users to share in-depth content that can attract and retain audience attention more effectively as compared to short posts. Control over Content: The audience control feature allows users to manage who can view their articles, providing a level of privacy and exclusivity. Diversified Content Options: X Articles offer a new way for content creators to express themselves and share information beyond the constraints of traditional short-form posts. Monetization Opportunities: With the potential for revenue-sharing incentives in the future, X Articles could provide creators with additional ways to monetize their content on the platform.

How to Use Article Feature on X

To use the Article feature on X, follow the step-by- step guide below:

Composing Articles: Go to the Articles tab via the side navigation panel.

Click on Write to start creating the article.

Once ready, click Done to publish it. Editing Articles: Navigate to the Articles tab.

Select the article and tap on the 3-dot menu.

Choose Edit Article to make changes and republish. Deleting Articles: In the Articles tab, select your article.

Click on the 3-dot menu and choose Delete to remove the article.

Users must note that, this feature is only available for X Premium+ users or verified organizations.

