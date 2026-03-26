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X Down? Thousands report login issues as microblogging platform faces major outage

X Down? Thousands report login issues as microblogging platform faces major outage

A major outage on X disrupts feed, login, and posting features, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform as complaints surge globally across multiple regions.

X Down

Twitter known as X is currently experiencing an outage affecting thousands of users who are currently unable to use its features as they normally can. Some reports have been coming in across the globe with users saying they are unable to load feeds, login and tweet.

Reports say that it all happened suddenly.

X users experiencing outage

Many users have reported that their feeds/timelines are not loading while some say posts are not loading. Some users have also complained of failing to tweet/publish tweets.

Normal activity on X was also affected as users couldn’t use the platform to scroll down as they normally would.

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Users Couldn’t Login

In addition to feed issues, some users have also complained of being unable to login with some saying they were unable to access their accounts while others kept getting errors every time they attempted to login.

Downdetector detected spike in complaints

Internet pinging website Downdetector also picked a spike in complaints which suggests that the issue isn’t affecting few users. More often than not, spikes are triggered when there’s a major issue affecting many users of the platform.

Company yet to respond to outage

X hasn’t responded to the outage yet and it’s unclear as to what caused the issue. Users of the platform are left wondering what could’ve led to the outage.

X Seems To Have Intermittent Issues Lately

This outage isn’t the first this year. There have been previous occurrences where the platform has gone down for some time. While the platform is usually back up and running after some time, users are beginning to get worried.

Users want full service restored

Users of the platform are patiently waiting for full service to be restored. For now, you can use other platforms as you wait.

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