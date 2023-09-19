Home

Technology

Social Media Platform ‘X’ To Soon Become Paid, Elon Musk Talks About ‘Small Monthly Payment’

Social Media Platform ‘X’ To Soon Become Paid, Elon Musk Talks About ‘Small Monthly Payment’

Social Media Platform 'X' will soon become a paid app. Owner and CTO Elon Musk has said that soon, the users will be expected to pay a 'small monthly payment' for using the app. Know important details

Social Media Platform X To Become Paid

New Delhi: People who are fond of social media and are users of the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, the app will soon become paid. Elon Musk is going to charge a ‘small monthly payment’ from all X users and the social media platform would not be a free place anymore soon. In a live-streamed interaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the X owner floated the idea that the social network may no longer be a free site, in a bid to deal with the problem of bots on the platform.

Trending Now

Elon Musk To Make ‘X’ A Paid Platform

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if it has to pay a few dollars or something, the effective cost of bots is very high,” Elon Musk said on making the social media platform ‘X’ a paid platform. The idea of charging everyone on X is not a new idea as last year, Musk had floated it for the first time. Elon Musk did not explain or tell in detail, his plan to charge all users for the social media platform ‘X’; a date or timeline has also not been specified by the businessman regarding the implementation of this plan.

You may like to read

Money Taken By ‘X Premium’ Users

The company currently charges $8 per month from its X Premium users, that gives them an ability to edit posts, see less ads, write longer posts and prioritised rankings in search and conversations. During the interaction, Musk said that X now now 550 million monthly users, generating 100-200 million posts every day. Musk did not disclose how many paid subscribers it currently has. During its last public earnings in Q1 2022, Twitter had mentioned 229 million mDAUs (monetizable daily active user).

Elon Musk On Hate Speech On ‘X’

During the discussion between Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu, the topic of hate speech on Musk’s social media platform also came up. The businessman claimed that he is against anti-seminitism and also anything that promotes hate and conflict. Musk and Netanyahu majorly discussed Artificial Intelligence; a detailed discussion took place on the important aspects of AI and its regulation.

Recently, owner and the Chief Technology Officer at ‘X’ reiterated the introduction of voice and video calls on his social media platform. A specific timelne regarding this has not been given but the app aims to bring this feature soon; the technology will be such that users will be able to call each other on the app without using their phone numbers. The app will compete with Meta owned WhatsApp and Messenger, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

(Inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES