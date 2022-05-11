New Delhi: Elon Musk’s mother faced a problem that millions of Twitter users face on a regular basis — the lack of an edit button. Lady Musk posted a photo when she visited the Taj Mahal in Agra in 2007. But she later corrected the year to 2012 in a new tweet and asked Twitter to introduce the edit button. “Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?” Maye Musk tweeted. Twitter’s Edit button is a feature the platform users have been waiting for eagerly. Reportedly, once incorporated, it will show the user the entire original content, and the user can then either delete the whole post or start over, as the tool appears not just for grammatical errors.Also Read - Elon Musk says He Would Reverse Twitter Ban on Donald Trump

Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?😣😣 https://t.co/WXg5Ze5W2A — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Here’s what Twitter’s still-in-development edit button looks like

Twitter users have been asking for the edit button for years now and the company has finally promised to release the option soon. The microblogging platform has officially confirmed to introduce the edit button in the months to come without revealing the official release timeline. Once the edit button is launched, Twitter users will get an "edit" option in the three-dot menu. After clicking on the button, the user will be able to edit the text and click on "Update" to post the updated tweet.

The microblogging site has confirmed that the edit button will first release for Blue subscribers, a paid membership that provides access to premium Twitter features.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also been asking for the edit button for a long time. He posted a poll on Twitter, asking users if they wanted an edit button. The poll received over 4.4 million responses, of which, 73.6% of users voted in favour of an edit button. That suggests that the edit option could be the first thing Musk will bring for users after the deal closes and he becomes the boss of Twitter.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, all in cash. As per reports, the deal is likely to close by end of this year if everything goes well. It is also reported that Musk will take charge as interim Twitter CEO and replace Parag Agrawal after the acquisition is complete.