San Francisco: Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk‘s startup, Neuralink, is currently working on a project that aims to connect human brains with computers. Neuralink is set to reveal its progress in developing this technology with the help of ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces.

Notably, live-streaming of a San Francisco event on unveiling the new technology will take place on July 16. Neuralink tweeted, “We’re having an event next Tuesday in San Francisco to share a bit about what we’ve been working on the last two years, and we’ve reserved a few seats for the Internet.”

We're having an event next Tuesday in San Francisco to share a bit about what we've been working on the last two years, and we’ve reserved a few seats for the internet. Apply here: https://t.co/1VQsv4gAA4 — Neuralink (@neuralink) July 11, 2019

Recently, Elon Musk stated, “Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence. It is mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.” According to Elon Musk, with the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is necessary for humans to explore cyborg-like technology.

Recent reports claim that Neuralink has raised $39 million of a planned $51 million funding round. Previously, the company teased a product that would connect human brains to computers via an implanted chip. Notably, in November 2018, Elon Musk told Axios that the technology would involve an “electrode to neutron interface at a micro level”.

About Neuralink:

Established in 2016, Neuralink, a medical research company has hired several high-profile neuroscientists from various universities. Currently, the company is working on creating tiny sewing machine-like devices that can be implanted in the human brain – to improve memory or to enable direct interfacing with computing devices.

(With inputs from IANS)