Elon Musk’s Twitter To Charge Whopping USD1000 From Businesses for Gold-verified Checkmarks

New Delhi: Social media giant Twitter is likely to charge businesses a sum of USD 1,000 per month for their golden verified check mark, along with an additional $50 per month for each affiliated account. According to the reports, the charges by the Elon Musk-backed company come as a part of Twitter’s efforts to be ‘the most trusted place on the internet’. The verification program was announced on Friday, when Twitter also said it would begin “winding down” its legacy verification program from April 1.

The gold badges launched in December to verify the legitimacy of businesses online.

Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that an individual account that is affiliated with a verified organization will continue enjoying the benefits of the verification mark. Twitter Business wrote, “We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business.”

To recall, Twitter Business had shared the earlier and announced that its verification for organizations programme back in January. Twitter Business wrote, “We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business.”

“As a subscriber, you and your business will receive business accounts and affiliation badges through our self-serve administrative portal.” the company had added in another tweet.

Last month, social media consultant Matt Navara reported in a tweet that Twitter was considering launching a verified organization program, with prices starting at $1000/month. However, Twitter had not officially confirmed this news at the time. Now, according to a report by Business Insider, Twitter has confirmed the new pricing for its verified organization program.

Twitter Blue Tick

Twitter on Friday announced that it will begin winding down its legacy verified programme and remove legacy verified checkmarks from April 1. The Elon Musk-owned micrblogging platform has asked individual users and organisations to sign up for its flagship subscription program to retain their blue checkmarks.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” said Twitter Verified.

Launched in India in February, it costs ₹ 900 per month on iOS and Android devices and ₹ 650 on web. Users can also buy an annual plan that comes with a 12% discount.

