Elon Musk’s X gets more time from MeitY to tackle deepfakes and explicit content – see potential consequences

India’s IT Ministry granted Elon Musk’s X a 48-hour extension to report on the removal of vulgar content and AI deepfakes, warning of potential legal liability for non-compliance with local laws.

New Delhi: The Indian government has extended the deadline for Elon Musk’s social media platform X to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) about its handling of vulgar and unlawful content online, giving the company until 5 pm on January 7 to respond.

The extension came after officials raised serious concerns over explicit content generated and circulated on X, including material produced through its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

Why the Government Issued the Deadline?

On January 6, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) granted X an additional 48 hours beyond the original deadline to file a compliance report showing what steps it has taken to prevent the misuse of its technology and content moderation systems. The report must detail actions taken against vulgar, obscene and unlawful posts and accounts, a senior official told reporters.

The extension signals that while the government continues to press for cooperation, it is also allowing more time for X’s global and legal teams to respond. MeitY has framed the report as necessary for evaluating whether the platform is meeting its obligations under Indian law.

What Sparked the Government Action?

The move follows multiple complaints and media reports alleging that X’s AI chatbot, Grok, was being used to generate sexually explicit and objectionable images, including depictions of women and children, without consent. These concerns led the government to issue a formal notice to X and demand swift corrective measures.

Authorities have said the platform must not only remove offensive content but also implement stronger safeguards to prevent its recurrence. Failure to adequately comply could result in consequences under the Information Technology Act, including loss of intermediary protections and potential legal action.

X’s Response to the Pressure

X – formerly Twitter – has publicly stated that it is taking action to remove illegal material and has reiterated its policies against the distribution of unlawful content. The company has said that accounts found uploading or generating prohibited material will face removal or suspension.

Elon Musk himself has reportedly warned users that generating illegal or explicit content using Grok will lead to consequences similar to uploading it directly, underscoring the platform’s stance on content safety.

Broader Context of Content Regulation in India

The government’s insistence on a detailed compliance report reflects a broader push by Indian authorities to hold tech companies accountable for harmful or unlawful online content. Officials have repeatedly emphasised that platforms must adhere to local laws and ensure the dignity and safety of users, especially in cases involving sexually explicit, exploitative or degrading material.

As the deadline approaches, attention will be on whether X submits a satisfactory report and how authorities evaluate its efforts to tighten governance over AI-generated and user-uploaded content.

