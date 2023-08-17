Home

‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ Notification Flashes On Smartphones Again, Here’s What It Means

The emergency alert system is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed.

India received the sample testing message on all Android phones at 1:35 PM today. (Representative Image)

With the increasing pollution, large scale destruction of trees, and deforestation, affects the ecosystems, leading to climate change, and even increasing death rates. So, the government of India is doing everything possible to tackle these issues. In a recent effort, several smartphone users across the country were taken by surprise after a flash message popped up on their phones on Thursday. The message landed on all Android phones at 1:35 PM. The ‘Sample Testing Message’ notification was a trial message sent from the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India to check its emergency alert system.

Android users witnessed a loud beep on their mobile phones along with an ‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ flash. The government of India is working hard with the National Disaster Management Authority using the Cell Broadcast to deliver emergency alerts, during severe disasters such as tsunami, flash floods, earthquakes etc. For the unversed, phone users in India had received a similar test alert message earlier on July 20.

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the cell broadcast emergency alert system is a technology which lets the government send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management. This message can be sent to all mobile devices within a selected geographical area, irrespective of whether the receivers are residents or visitors.

Further, the government said that the alert system ensures that essential emergency information reaches the maximum number of people in a timely manner. This alert system used by government agencies and emergency services alert the public about potential threats and keep them informed.

What was the Flash message?

The flash message read, “This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This sample message has been sent to the TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being executed by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.”

Department of Telecommunications’ Official Statement

Earlier, on July 20, a statement by the Department of Telecommunications read, “These sample tests will be carried out from time to time in various regions across the country to gauge the efficiency and usefulness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System in place.”

