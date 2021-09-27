New Delhi: Encrypted messaging application Signal continues to be down on Monday after facing a global outage on Sunday (Sept 26). The firm on Twitter has confirmed that they are working to fix it. “Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up,” the firm said in a tweet on Sunday.Also Read - Zoom Plans to Add Real Time Translation to 12 Languages in 2022 | Check New Features

The status website says the encrypted messaging app is "experiencing technical difficulties" and many people are also getting an in-app error message that says the same thing. The famous Signal app allows for secure and encrypted video, voice, and text communication, but due to the outage, the users are finding it difficult to send any messages.

As per Downdetector.com, users started reporting outages around 11:05 PM Eastern Standard Time and it appears to be affecting people around the world. Downdetector.com is an online website that detects the status of various websites in real-time.

Comments shared on Downdetector.com indicate that Signal was down for users belonging to various parts of the world such as India, the US, Germany, New Zealand, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, and many other countries.

“Down in Midwest USA. Signal was started by people connected to which secret 3-letter organization? (Look it up) Yep, that’s right! An app disguised a privacy app to trick you into sharing more private information than you would with another messaging app,” a user said. “I think Signal is having a rough day. Good luck, Team Signal. I’m sure you’ll have it sorted out in a snap,” said another.

The encrypted messaging service has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India.