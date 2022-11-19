Enjoy Big Screen Experience On Your Smartphone For As Little As Rs 500

If you want to watch videos on your phone on a big screen then there is some good news for you.

Enjoy Big Screen Experience On Your Smartphone For As Little As Rs 500 (Image: ubuy.co.in)

Smartphone Screen Magnifier: If you want to watch videos on your phone on a big screen then there is some good news for you. Since the size of the smartphone screen is not really big enough to create a TV screen or projector-like experience, you can opt for a device that magnifies the content that is played on the screen of the phone.

SMARTPHONE SCREEN MAGNIFIER

We can call this device a “Smartphone Screen Magnifier” as it enlarges the size of the content being played on the phone and provides a similar experience to watching a big-screen TV or a home theatre projector. These are available in different makes and models with different price ranges.

PRICE RANGE

As mentioned, this device is available in different categories as well as brands, and their prices vary from as little as Rs 200 to Rs 10000. As per the market surveys and information collected from e-commerce platforms, the performance of these magnifiers depends on the make and price.

With the OTT platforms offering mobile subscriptions, you can watch the content streamed on these platforms with the help of magnifiers and get a better view and feel.

You can opt for the most suitable Smartphone Screen Magnifier according to your needs and budget online or by visiting an outlet.