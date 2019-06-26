New Delhi: The areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are slated to receive free Wi-Fi service within the next six months, stated a report.

While announcing the status and success of the projects undertaken by the Centre’s Smart City Mission, NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar reportedly said, “We aim to extend the free Wi-Fi service to all areas by December end. We are also offering Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) cable service to residents in and around Connaught Place in association with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). In fact, we are the first civic agency to provide cable network services to the general public.”

Currently, a project for installing 625 smart poles is reportedly in progress in areas including the bus stands, metro stations and marketplaces. In the last one year, the NDMC has installed 55 smart poles accompanied by free Wi-Fi service, environment sensors with a display unit, CCTV cameras, smart LED streetlights and 50 digital interactive panels in Connaught Place market, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar market, Pandara Road market and Chanakyapuri market. Thus, Connaught Place and the neighbouring areas already have free wi-fi service through smart poles that reach a radius of 25-30 metres.

In addition to the 35 e-vehicle charging stations in the area, the NDMC will soon add 22 more vehicles this year, stated a report. Moreover, solar panels have been installed in all the NDMC buildings which send 3.5MW electricity to the national grid through net metering, said the NDMC chairman adding that people who face any issue with these services can register their complaints through the mobile app 311.

Besides, the civic agency is taking strident steps in achieving smart goals in energy conservation, smart education, sanitation, communication and governance.