Launched in July 2020, NASA's Mars rover Perseverance is just a day away from landing on the Red Planet surface. Perseverance is the latest mission commissioned to assess how habitable Mars was in the ancient past. Those who are interested can watch it online. The US-based space agency says that spacecraft is healthy and on target to touch down in Jezero Crater on February 18 at around 3:55 PM EST (February 19 at 2:25 AM IST).

