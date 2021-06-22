There are several investments that we are involved in including Bank FD, Recurring Deposit, Gold, Shares, and Mutual Funds. But we have a PF-Provident Fund deduction when we work in private or government sectors. In view of the problems being faced by the people during the Corona period, EPFO has provided the facility to the people to withdraw the advance amount from the PF account for the second time. last year also EPFO allowed its subscribers to withdraw money to meet the emergent needs due to the pandemic. Now you can take advantage of the non-refundable Covid-19 advance for the second time from your PF account. Also Read - Want to Check Provident Fund Balance Without UAN Number? Step-by-step Guide Here
PF is a savings scheme, which is made keeping in view the future of the employee. In this, a lumpsum amount is available on retirement as well as a pension. Not only this, many savings schemes also provide more interest and insurance facilities. The interest rate on PF is reviewed annually. The EPF interest rate for the financial year 2020-21 is 8.50%. Once the EPFO lists the interest rate for a financial year and the year ends, the interest rate is calculated month-wise on the closing balance amount and then for the entire year.
How to Download EPF Passbook
- To get your EPF passbook, it is necessary to register on the EPFO website.
- Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
- Click on Activate UAN (Universal Account Number).
- A new page will appear on your screen. Enter UAN, Aadhaar, PAN and other details.
- Click on ‘Get Authorization PIN’. A new page will appear on your screen. In this, you will be asked to verify the entered details.
- OTP will be sent to your mobile through SMS. Enter the OTP and click on ‘Validate OTP and Activate UAN’.
- Once the UAN is activated, you will get an SMS with the password.
- Use this password to log in to your account. You can change your password after logging in.
- Before downloading the statement, remember that you will be able to view your passbook only after 6 hours of registration.