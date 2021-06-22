There are several investments that we are involved in including Bank FD, Recurring Deposit, Gold, Shares, and Mutual Funds. But we have a PF-Provident Fund deduction when we work in private or government sectors. In view of the problems being faced by the people during the Corona period, EPFO ​​has provided the facility to the people to withdraw the advance amount from the PF account for the second time. last year also EPFO ​​allowed its subscribers to withdraw money to meet the emergent needs due to the pandemic. Now you can take advantage of the non-refundable Covid-19 advance for the second time from your PF account. Also Read - Want to Check Provident Fund Balance Without UAN Number? Step-by-step Guide Here

PF is a savings scheme, which is made keeping in view the future of the employee. In this, a lumpsum amount is available on retirement as well as a pension. Not only this, many savings schemes also provide more interest and insurance facilities. The interest rate on PF is reviewed annually. The EPF interest rate for the financial year 2020-21 is 8.50%. Once the EPFO lists the interest rate for a financial year and the year ends, the interest rate is calculated month-wise on the closing balance amount and then for the entire year. Also Read - EPF Log In: How To Register, Sign In, Check Balance, Passbook On EPFO Portal Using UAN; Top Details

How to Download EPF Passbook