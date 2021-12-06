New Delhi: Epic Games has announced that its ‘Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped’ is now live with new weapons, locations, characters, and more. There are several new characters as well, including Spider-Man, Gears of War’s Marcus and Kait, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Fortnite character, The Foundation.Also Read - Cuba's Ransomware Group Hits 49 Critical Infrastructure Firms in US | Details Here

Additionally, the users will be able to get their hands on 'The Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass' now. The new map includes plenty of new points of interest, including Greasy Grove, Logjam Lumberyard, and more. There's also a new Chonker's Speedway.

The new chapter in the Fortnite franchise will offer a brand new slate of weapons, including the Ranger Assault Rifle (long-range), MK-Seven Assault Rifle built from The Seven's technology (medium- to long-range), Striker Pump Shotgun, and more.

Fortnite developers recently declared that they are shutting down the game’s servers in China. Earlier in November, the company’s official website in China said that it is ending the ‘test’ version of the game in the region.

Fortress Night was launched in 2018 through a partnership with the publisher Tencent. No exact reason has been given as to why Fortnite China is suddenly being shut down. Only a few months ago, the Chinese government had introduced new laws that prevent those under 18 years of age from playing online games more than three hours per weekend.