EXPLAINED: What Is WormGPT? The Evil Cousin Of ChatGPT Made For Scammers With ‘No Ethical Boundaries’

According to the website, WormGPT is based on the GPTJ language model developed in 2021. It contains six billion parameters and has a vocabulary size of 50257 tokens – exactly the same as OpenAI’s GPT-2.

New Delhi: OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in November last year stunned the world as it displayed the power of large language models (or LLM), a form of artificial intelligence known as generative AI that can churn out human-like content in just seconds. Chat GPT full form is Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. However, researchers have recently discovered a brand-new chatbot called WormGPT, an AI tool that is comparable to ChatGPT but has “no ethical boundaries or limitations,” Cybersecurity firm SlashNext confirmed that the “sophisticated AI model” was developed purely with malevolent intent. The firm also said that this kind of software is just one example of the threat of artificial intelligence modules based on the GPT-J language model — and could cause harm even if used by a beginner.

What is WormGPT?

On July 13, researchers from cybersecurity firm SlashNext published a blog post revealing the discovery of WormGPT, a tool being promoted for sale on a hacker forum. According to the forum user, the WormGPT project aims to be a blackhat “alternative” to ChatGPT, “one that lets you do all sorts of illegal stuff and easily sell it online in the future.” This tool presents itself as a blackhat alternative to GPT models, designed specifically for malicious activities,” SlashNext noted.

How does WormGPT different from other GPT models?

WormGPT was cooked up exclusively for malicious deeds, such as malware creation and exploiting vulnerabilities. This intent and lack of ethical limits distinguish it from other GPT models. Indeed, it can be the mastermind behind complex cyberattacks, inflicting considerable damage on computer systems and networks.

Using WormGPT comes packed with perils, including breaching laws related to hacking, data theft, and other illegal actions.

Is WormGPT same as ChatGPT?

No. ChatGPT has been developed by OpenAI, a legitimate and respected organization. WormGMT is not their creation and is an example of how cybercriminals can take inspiration from advanced AI chatbots to develop their own malicious tools. How to Download and Use WormGPT There is no available method to download and use WormGPT, it can only be accessed through the dark web. There is a subscription fee to access the website. To pay for the subscription fee, you need to use cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum to avoid detection and traceability. There are some websites out there which promotes themself as WormGPT, but they are mostly scammers who are ready to take away your earnings or your data. So, staying away from this is recommended.

