Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed about the company's upcoming hardware product in Q2 2021 Earnings Call. The company confirmed about bringing its next hardware product, which will be Smart Glasses. The product is developed in association with Essilor Luxottica's brand Ray-Ban. It will get Iconic Frames, for which Ray-Ban is known. However, apart from this, AR features will be integrated in it. Facebook's Ray-Ban brand eyewear is the first step in the future of eyewear that will grow into the real world with data and graphics from the Internet.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and its VP of AR and VR, Andrew Bosworth shared a teaser video of smart glasses on their Facebook and twitter account. The Ray-Ban also teased a banner that contains a date as "09.09.2021", which is likely to be the release date of smart glasses.

Also Read - Huawei may launch its AR/VR Glasses at IFA 2019; trademark filed

The smart glasses from Ray-Ban will not only have an integrated display but will also be equipped with a voice-assistant. It can be paired with a smartphone. This means that the smart glasses will function exactly like Snap Spectacles and Amazon Echo frames. However, Facebook is not yet ready to share more information about smart glasses such as what will be the name of smart glasses or how much will it cost.

Zuckerberg revealed about these much-awaited glasses during the company’s Q2 2021 Earnings Call. Zuckerberg said the next product will be the first smart glasses to come in partnership with Essilor Luxottica. The technical specifications of the smart glasses made by the Franco-Italian firm are yet to be revealed.

In addition to smart glasses, Facebook is reportedly also working on a new smartwatch, which could come with features like dual cameras and a heart rate monitor. One of the two cameras can be used as the front camera, which means that through that camera you can enjoy the convenience of video calling. Whereas the second camera can be used to capture footage after detaching from the stainless-steel frame. This smartwatch can be launched in the year 2022.