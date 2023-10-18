By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Facebook Down? Users Report Issues with New Post as Server Experiences Outage
Social media platform Facebook's server experienced an outage on Wednesday, and several users reported issues in uploading new post.
This is a breaking news. More Updates will Be added shortly
