New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook has been fined £50m by the UK's competition watchdog for refusing to comply with an investigation into its purchase of gif library Giphy. It's the first time the UK's competition watchdog has found a company to have breached this type of order — by "consciously refusing to report all the required information", as it puts it.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Facebook had deliberately failed to comply with its order, and the penalty served as a warning that no company was above the law. An inquiry was earlier launched by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the acquisition, which took place last April, raising the prospect that Giphy would have to be sold again.

The concern was that Facebook could deny other platforms access to Giphy's images, or change the terms of that access – citing as an example how the company could demand other customers such as TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat share more user data about their users.

“We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations,” said Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA to Reuters.

“This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law.” Facebook said: “We strongly disagree with the CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved.

“We will review the CMA’s decision and consider our options.” ($1 = 0.7258 pounds).