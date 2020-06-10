New Delhi: Facebook has filed a lawsuit against 12 domain names registered by India-based proxy service Compsys Domain Solutions Private Ltd, to prevent fraud and stop the malicious use of the company and product names. Also Read - Facebook Releases New Maps, Datasets to Help Healthcare Providers Fight COVID-19

The proxy domain names were designed to deceive people by impersonating its family of apps, like: facebook-verify-inc.com, instagramhjack.com and videocall-whatsapp.com.

The lawsuit against the Mumbai-based company has been filed in Virginia, Facebook said in a statement late Monday.

“We regularly scan the internet for domain names and apps that infringe on our trademarks and today’s lawsuit is part of this ongoing effort to protect people from phishing, credential theft and other methods of online fraud,” said Facebook.

The social networking giant filed suit after reaching out to Compsys about these domain names and did not receive any response.

In March this year, Facebook filed a lawsuit in Arizona against a domain registrar company Namecheap and its proxy service, Whoisguard over domain name fraud.

This is not the first time Facebook has sued for this kind of practice.

In October last year, the company filed a lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC for registering domain names or web addresses that pretended to be affiliated with the social networking giant.

The domain names like www-facebook-login.com and facebook-mails.com were designed to mislead and confuse the users who believe they’re interacting with Facebook.

“Registrars and proxy services have a responsibility to take down deceptive and malicious websites,” said Facebook.