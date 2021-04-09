New Delhi: Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were down in many parts of the world for more than an hour because of which users were not able to send or receive messages. However, the services on these social media platforms were restored after a brief outage. Notably, the outage is the second one in less than a month from the social media giant. A similar outage was reported on March 19 in which the sites were down for several hours. Facebook returned a “sorry something went wrong” error message. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles in a Silver Swimsuit in Super Cool Pictures From Maldives | See Viral Pics

Issuing a statement, Facebook said a configuration change caused the services to be unavailable to some people. Since then, the social media giant quickly investigated and resolved the issue.

"Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. Since then, we have quickly investigated and resolved the issue," Facebook said in a statement.

Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. Since then, we have quickly investigated and resolved the issue: Facebook pic.twitter.com/BhRAMwve3h — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

In the meantime, many users took to Twitter to express their resentment over the unavailability of services on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

everyone on their way to twitter as Instagram and Facebook is down once again! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/keIjrWVjtC — Prabhu🕉️🙏 (@subediprabhakar) April 8, 2021

Scrolling through Twitter to make sure everybody’s Facebook is down and not just mine… pic.twitter.com/1QrOnKR8JZ — M. L. (@untrell92) April 8, 2021

#facebookdown Me after realising that I'm not the only one facing issues with Facebook : pic.twitter.com/HWNmyLY72V — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) April 8, 2021

Son after the services went down, #facebookdown started trending on Twitter and many users were seen tagging their posts with this hashtag.