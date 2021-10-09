Besides, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger. At around 1 AM that some of its users were facing issues while using the photo and video-sharing social networking platform. “Everything should be back to normal now. Thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this),” Instagram tweeted at 2:30 AM.

Meanwhile, #instadown was trending on Twitter after the social media platform suffered a global outage. Netizens vented out their anger on Twitter on the global outage which occurred a second time this week.

Check out some tweets here:-

Feels like the right time to post this again 🤣 #instagramisdown pic.twitter.com/rFEJvbl9t2 — Damien O'Brien (@DamienMagician) October 8, 2021

On October 4, social media platforms had suffered similar outage as people were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms. According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 per cent of users were unable to download the app, 30 per cent had trouble in sending messages and 22 per cent had problems with the web version.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant.