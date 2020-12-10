New Delhi: In another development, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp reportedly are down in some parts of the world as multiple users reported the downtime on platforms including Twitter. Reports all over the internet indicated that there is a large outage affecting major social media services. Also Read - US Lawsuits Filed Against Facebook Could Force the Social Media Giant to Sell Instagram and WhatsApp

Moreover, the huge spikes on Downdetector indicated that users are experiencing connection issues on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. The outage tracking platforms have also noted spikes.

However, Facebook is yet to provide an official response to the complaints. The technical issues seem to have largely affected users in many parts of Europe. However, some users in the US are also reporting interruption while using Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Notably, the downtime hasn't yet been noticed in India.

Because of the outage, users are not able to access Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Moreover, the outage is also impacting all major Facebook products that started at around 3:15 PM.

Apart from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, some users are also facing issue with Facebook Messenger. Some users have complained that they weren’t able to access feed and even direct messages on Instagram.