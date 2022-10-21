New Delhi: Meta-owned Facebook is rolling out new features including Reels in Facebook Groups and updates to Group profiles. The company, in a statement, said the Reels feature has been rolled out so that users can share information, tell stories and connect on a deeper level.Also Read - Facebook Co-Founder Lauds Indian Startup Market, Calls It A 'Market To Bet On'

“With Reels now in Groups, community members can share information, tell stories and connect on a deeper level,” the company said in a blogpost.

Group admins and members can also add creative elements such as audio, text overlay and filters on top of their videos before sharing to bring their stories to life.

To help admins build a culture in their groups, the platform is testing a new way to highlight top contributing members and adding a new daily summary of actions in Admin Assist.

“Building community is core to Facebook’s mission in bringing the world closer together, and while the community has made its way into every corner of the app, Groups continue to be the central place where people go to do more together,” the company said.

“In fact, most people on Facebook are members of at least 15 active groups, and there are more than 100 million group joins every day,” it added. Facebook said it is also testing updates to users’ Group profiles to make it easier to foster community relationships and connect with other members.