London: Facebook Inc has said that there was an issue with uploading or sending media files on its apps and platforms, reported mainly in parts of Europe and the US, which has been resolved.

Earlier, on Wednesday, many users were not able to send and receive images, videos and other files over its social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the company said it was working to fix the problem.

“During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos,” Facebook had said.

Facebook: Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Cx4VqTeLHA — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019



Facebook gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily but it has not spoken about whether it will refund businesses for their loss. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

A company that monitors internet traffic was quoted as saying by a leading daily, “The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue.”

The outage had thousands of users taking to Twitter to complain. A report said that over 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile in India, while Whatsapp chat interface and Instagram posts were working, sharing any form of media was not possible. Facebook users faced the same issue. All three social media platforms are owned by Facebook. In a previous incident of a major crash, the parent company had blamed the problem on a server issue that lasted for hours.