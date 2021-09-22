San Francisco: Social media giant Facebook has welcomed two new additions to its Portal video-calling devices and is expected to ship by October 19. The two new video calling portals are Portal Go and Portal+. Interested people can pre-order their products at the official website; portal.facebook.com.Also Read - Facebook India Appoints Former IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy

The Portal Go is a 10-inch portable device priced at $199 while the next-gen Portal+ has a 14 inch HD tilting device priced at $349. "With remote work becoming a long-term strategy, distributed teams can benefit from feeling like they're together in the same room. So we're reimagining how Portal is used work – at home and in the office – by unlocking opportunities for collaboration in the spaces where business gets done," the company said in a statement.

The Portal Go is the first version of Facebook hardware that works with a battery. Facebook's Portal is almost entirely intended for video calling. Portal Go brings Portal Smart Camera video calling to a new portable version.

It’s designed to let conversations move from room to room, with an integrated handle and long-lasting battery to make portability easier. Portal Go includes a 12MP camera with an ultrawide field of view for immersive video calls. The new 14-inch Portal+ also features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. All Portal devices now support Zoom, Cisco’s Webex, BlueJeans as well as GoToMeeting and in December, Portal will add support for Microsoft Teams.

(With Inputs from IANS)