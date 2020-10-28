New Delhi: Giving users more flexibility, social media giant Facebook has launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform, allowing them to stream and play games like Asphalt 9: Legends and WWE SuperCard without downloading them. Also Read - Ankhi Das, Facebook India Policy Head, Quits Company Amid Row Over Political Bias

The new feature which the Facebook has launched is available for Android and web users. However, the feature is not yet available for iOS users.

"We're not spinning off a separate cloud gaming service," the company said in a blog post. Facebook also added that all cloud-streamed games can be played on the platform's gaming tab.

As per updates from the company, the new feature will allow users to play games on the cloud gaming service and shift back to their downloaded mobile applications seamlessly without worrying about losing the progress.

Prior to the launch, the company had carried out the trial run of the cloud games and about 2 lakh users took part in the trial games in different regions.

“Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource,” the company said and added that it is not sure if launching on Apple’s app store is a “viable” path.