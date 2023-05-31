Home

Beware Of Facebook’s ‘Look Who Just Died’ Scam: How To Protect Your Account

New Delhi: Several Facebook users have been warned about a new scam called “look who just died” in Australia that is designed to steal personal information and money by claiming the death of someone they know. The ‘look who just died’ scam is the newest scheme used by hackers on the social media platform.

How Facebook’s ‘Look Who Just Died’ Scam Works

The scam begins with a direct message from a hacker posing as a friend that says “look who just died” and includes a link to what appears to be a news article. The message might also include terms such as “so sad” or “I know you know him” to trap users into thinking they know the person.

To read the article about the alleged death, victims are asked to enter their Facebook username and password. The link to the fake news contains malware that allows scammers to steal login information and personal details from Facebook users.

The victim is then locked out of their account and taken over by the hacker who sends the same message to their friends’ list, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Moreover, the report said that the scammers can then steal any personal data associated with the Facebook account, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates, which they can then use to break into non-Facebook accounts.

How To Avoid Being Scammed On Facebook

If you get a suspicious email or message claiming to be from Facebook, don’t click any links or attachments. You can view recent emails sent from Facebook in your Facebook settings.

Slow down: Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency or threaten you with losing your account or other action. Take the time to ask questions and think it through.

Spot check: Scammers often mention a problem to encourage you to act. Do your research and double-check the details before clicking links or downloading files. Does what they’re telling you make sense?

Don’t send: Scammers often pretend to be from a familiar organisation. They may use an employee photo that they stole from the Internet to convince you. No reputable organisation will demand payment on the spot.

On social media, look out for the following signs when considering whether to accept a friend request or respond to a message:

People who you don’t know or famous people asking for money.

Asking you for advance fees to receive a loan, prize or other winnings.

People claiming to be a friend or relative in an emergency.

People asking you to move your conversation off Facebook.

People claiming to want a romantic connection with you quickly and then asking for money.

Messages or posts with poor spelling and grammatical errors.

A message asking for your urgent response because something is wrong with your online account.

A message that simply asks you to log in with your social media, email address or bank account to read an important message about the services that you use online.

Accounts that have no friends, profile photo or real-looking activity on Facebook.

Tips to keep your Facebook account secure

Don’t click suspicious links: If you get a suspicious email, text or social media message claiming to be from Facebook, don’t click any links or attachments. First, check in your Facebook settings to see whether it came from Facebook.

Do not download files or software coming from people that you don’t know: Use caution when installing browser extensions and third-party apps, particularly when they offer functionality that sounds too good to be true or require you to log in with your social media credentials before even using them.

Don’t answer and report messages that ask for your password, social security number, financial information, such as credit card numbers and strengthen your online security:

Enable two-factor authentication to add an extra security layer to your accounts across the Internet. Two-factor authentication is one of the most effective tools for combating account compromise attempts here.

Never reuse your password across multiple websites.

Use trusted antivirus software. It is important to keep this software up to date and scan your devices for malware regularly.

Turn on login alerts so that you’ll be notified if someone is trying to access your account. Make sure that you review your previous sessions to ensure that you recognise which devices have access to your account.

