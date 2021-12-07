New Delhi: Facebook Messenger Kids now offers a Dark Mode, new audio effects for voice messages, and games right in your chat thread. Dark Mode will first come to Messenger Kids on mobile iOS devices and later on Android. Kids can turn on dark mode by tapping into their Messenger Kids settings and selecting “Dark mode.”Also Read - WhatsApp Update: Disappearing Mode Now Available For New Chats With Time Duration

They can choose to turn the feature on, off, or use phone settings to automatically change how their app looks based on their phone settings, the company said in a statement. In the coming weeks, kids using Messenger Kids on iOS mobile devices have the opportunity to add voice effects to their voice messages before they send. Also Read - Banned Over 2 Million Accounts in India in Oct: WhatsApp in Compliance Report to Govt

In addition to its video, audio, and text-based chat features, Messenger Kids will now have two-player games like chess, tic-tac-toe, and “Daily Doodle” within chat threads on mobile iOS devices. Kids can select a game to play by entering a chat thread and tapping on the orange controller “Play” tab on the bottom right corner. Also Read - UK Watchdog Directs Facebook to Sell Online GIF Platform Giphy | Details Inside