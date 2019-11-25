New Delhi: Facebook employees can identify their co-workers through the facial recognition feature available in an internal app of Facebook, stated a report. Although this internal app was never officially launched, this fact is enough to raise public concerns.

A report by Business Insider quoted anonymous sources as saying that Facebook had the internal facial recognition mobile app between 2015 and 2016. However, Facebook claimed that the internal app was officially discontinued since 2016.

In September, Facebook rolled out a face recognition feature aiming to replace the ‘Tag Suggestions’ feature. Earlier, users received a notification whenever they were automatically tagged in a photo. Applied Research Lead of Facebook AI Srinivas Narayanan, as quoted by news agency PTI said, “The Tag Suggestions setting, which only controls whether we can suggest that your friends tag you in photos or videos using face recognition will no longer be available.”

After the latest update, users who keep the Face Recognition turned on will be notified if someone uploads a photo of them even without tagging them. Thus, this update proves to be a relief to the 2.41 billion Facebook users.

This face recognition feature was first introduced by Facebook in December 2017. “Our face recognition setting lets you manage not only whether Facebook uses face recognition technology on photos of you in order to suggest tags; it provides an easy on or off switch for a broader set of uses of face recognition, such as helping you protect your identity on Facebook,” explained Narayanan, as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)