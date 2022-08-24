New Delhi: Facebook on Wednesday experienced a major glitch that has resulted in various users noticing posts of random people tagging famous celebrities including Rihanna, Ronaldo and more. Several users have also complained of Facebook showing weird spam posts from popular celebrity accounts around the world. The issue started at around 11 am and till 1 pm it peaked. Facebook is yet to release any statement in this regard.Also Read - WhatsApp Enables Users To Send Messages In Their Preferred Languages, Just Follow These Simple Steps

The homepage had glitched for a certain percentage of users, as some report no changes in my Facebook news feed. However, the glitch does seem to be widespread and is affecting a large percentage of people with hashtags such as "#Facebook" growing on Twitter.

According to Down Detector, the problems are spread across desktop and apps, with 76% of the bug-reporting participants indicating problems with the News Feed, 18% with the app, and 6% with the website.