Facebook is planning to merge Messenger Chats with Instagram Direct Messages. It will allow users to access the inboxes of both Messenger and Instagram Messages at the same time. According to a report published in Statista, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide with 2.7 billion monthly active users in the second quarter of 2020. The same report states that Facebook will reach up to 444.2 million active users in India by 2023. This data showcase the growth and popularity of Facebook worldwide and in India too. Now the company is planning to take another step ahead in enclosing people from all over the world through an engaging method- Merging Messenger Chats with Instagram Direct Messages. Also Read - Facebook's New Tool 'Take A Break' Helps You To Forget Your Ex

Earlier, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg had clarified that he has a plan to merge Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram platforms. As reported by WABetaInfo, Facebook was working towards communicating between its two popular online chatting apps Messenger and WhatsApp. Facebook is creating some tables in its local database to manage messages and services with other WhatsApp users. Facebook will be able to find out if there is any WhatsApp contact block. Apart from this, it will also be able to identify push notifications and details of a chat. With this merger, information like contact phone number, message counter, archive chat will also be available. Facebook Messenger will also be able to view profile pictures of members and contacts of its selected WhatsApp group. Also Read - Instagram Comes up With a New Feature, Now Let's You Follow Hashtag

The recent reports about Facebook merging its Messenger with Instagram Direct Messages states that users will be able to see a Pop-Up on their Instagram app saying, ‘There’s a new way to message on Instagram.’ The Pop-Up message will further illustrate merging the two platforms including a new look for your chats, replying with emojis, chat with your Facebook friends, and swipe to reply for messages. Also Read - Facebook Re-introduces 'Poke' Feature, Gets Mixed Reactions from Twitterati

This strategy also highlights how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is increasing more control over companies acquired by Facebook for billions of dollars. Facebook bought WhatsApp for $ 19 billion in 2014 and Instagram in 2012 for $ 1 billion.