New Delhi: With the objective to simplify the way people connect with their favourite pages, Facebook on Friday has redesigned its page and removed the 'Like' button from its redesigned public pages used by artists, actors, public figures, and brands.

After the redesign, Facebook will now only show the number of followers and a dedicated news feed section for users to join a conversation or interact with other users.

"We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favourite Pages. Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base," Facebook said in a statement.

However, to make it more interactive and engaging, Facebook has introduced a dedicated news feed section to pages for joining conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections — other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

Moreover, to make conversations more visible, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Facebook pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

Apart from this, the social media giant has also added new page management features such as ability to more clearly assign and manage admin access permissions based on specific tasks.

This new update will gradually be rolled out to all the public pages officially in the forthcoming months.

Last year in July, Facebook was spotted testing a new design for pages which included removing the ‘like button’ to give a cleaner design for pages.