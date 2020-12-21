Facebook on Sunday evening resorted the Facebook page of ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha,’ which it had been taken down earlier in the day paving way for widespread criticism over what farmers said was an attempt to muzzle their voices. Facebook had on Sunday briefly removed the account of Kisan Ekta Morcha where farmers’ groups had been posting updates of their ongoing agitation against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws. Also Read - After Dushyant Chautala, Manohar Lal Khattar Says He Will Quit Politics If MSP Abolished

The page managed to gather over 75,000 followers in less than five days. "Now this is #TooMuchDemocracy. A peaceful protest by #Kissan & @Facebook deletes @Kisanektamorcha Facebook page," the farmers group tweeted earlier. The group also received a restriction on its Instagram account, after which it was not allowed to post videos or photographs.

According to Bhupendra Choudhary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Haryana, the taking down of the Facebook page was “shameful”. “This is not the first time Facebook has done something that explicitly favours the government,” he said to Hindustan Times.

After massive outrage, Facebook later restored the page. “We’ve restored Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kisanektamorcha) and regret the inconvenience caused.” said Facebook company spokesperson.