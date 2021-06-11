The world’s largest social media company Facebook is about to launch its first smartwatch soon. But even before the launch, there is a lot of discussion about Facebook’s first smartwatch. For the first time, many such amazing features will be available in Facebook Smartwatch, which have not been given in any smartwatch till now. Also Read - Avoid These 5 Common Foods That Can Hamper Your Immunity

According to a report in The Verge, a unique display will be given in the Facebook smartwatch, which will come with a dual camera setup. The display can also be separated from the smartwatch. With its help, from clicking photos to capturing videos, everything will become easy. The second camera will be detachable in Facebook smartwatch, and users will be able to share photos and videos taken from the Watch on Facebook-owned apps such as Instagram. Also Read - KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel, 1st Quarter-Final: Captain, Fantasy Tips - Kieler HTC vs SC Europa, Probable Playing 11s, Team News From Kiel Ground at 12:30 PM IST June 11 Friday

The report states that one camera will be for video calling, while the other can be used to record video at full HD or 1080p resolution with the help of a detachable camera. The back panel will be of stainless steel. According to the report, Facebook is in talks with companies like Backpacks for its first smartwatch. Also Read - Here's Why FDA Rejected Covaxin's Emergency Use in America

The watch will be based on Google’s updated Wear operating system, which was announced at the I/O conference last month. Apart from this, this upcoming Facebook smartwatch will also be able to monitor heart rate like other watches. As report claims, the AR glasses could play a pivotal role in future versions of Facebook smartwatches. Facebook announced recently that its planning to partner with Ray-Ban for AR glasses.

Facebook Smartwatch Price in India (Expected)

The price of Facebook’s first smartwatch is expected to be around $ 400 (i.e. around Rs 29,000), this price may also change later. The company can launch this watch in three colors which can be white, black, and gold color.

Not much is known about the upcoming Facebook smartwatch yet. But we can expect that Facebook can launch this smartwatch in the market soon with better features. As far as the launch is concerned, reports suggest that Facebook will launch the smartwatch in 2022.