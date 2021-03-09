New Delhi: Social Media giant Facebook is trying to test a feature that will allow Instagram users to share their Reels on their Facebook accounts. It is important to note that in the trial phase, Instagram users, whose accounts are public will get an option to share their Reels on their Facebook account. Additionally, the parent company of Instagram said it will have its own version of the reels feature on the main app. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Ignores Jasmin Bhasin, Tags Only Aly Goni And Tony Kakkar in New Insta-Post

"In India, we're testing the ability for Instagram creators to choose to have their Reels recommended on Facebook…creators can reach new audiences and people can create and discover more entertaining content," a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters.

As of now, the new feature will be tested by creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, Pooja Dhingra, Awez Darbar, and Bong Guy. It also includes public figures like Suresh Raina, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Harbhajan Singh.

Since, the process is at its trail stage, if a creator opts for the experience, their Reel will be shown as recommended content to anyone on Facebook based on what may be relevant to them. Their Reels will be shown with their Instagram username, not from their Facebook account if they have one, Facebook added.

Here’s how to create a Reel on Facebook

Step 1: Select Reels or short video on the top of your Facebook news feed.

Step 2: You can capture video clips by using the camera in the app and upload videos from your smartphone’s camera roll as well.

Step 3: Now the user can trim, edit multiple videos suitable for your Reel.

Step 4: User can add the original audio while recording or add audio later or search and choose a song from Facebook’s music library.

Step 5: Augmented Reality (AR) effects available from Facebook’s AR library can be chosen which also includes effects from creators.

Step 6: Users can change the speed of the video whether they want it to be slow motion or fast forward. Also, they can change the speed of the video or audio separately.

Step 7: Once the Reel has been made, users can share it on their news feed. Facebook gives the option to choose the audience for this reel.

The users can also share the reel with people on their friend list, make it public, or set their own custom audience to whom the Reel will be visible.