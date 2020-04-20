New Delhi: Facebook will on Monday launch its gaming app, in a bid to take on sites like Twitch and YouTube. Called ‘Facebook Gaming,’ it’s a new gaming app dedicated to livestreaming video content. Also Read - Facebook Launches 'Tuned', A Private Dating App For Couples to Connect to Each Other

Notably, the app was earlier scheduled to be launched in June; however, with users worldwide seeking entertainment due the coronavirus lockdown, Facebook reportedly preponed the launch and will instead launch it today.

As for the app's features, users will be able to livestream their personal Facebook pages with an option called 'Go Live', and play 'casual' games included in the app. As per a report by the New York Times, the app will initially be available only for Android users.

It, however, will be made available on iOS once Facebook gets approval from Apple.

‘Facebook Gaming,’ notably, has undergone testing in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the last 18 months. In order to keep it ad-free, Facebook will allow users to give donations, also called ‘stars,’ to streamers whom they like. A portion of the money, however, will then be taken by Facebook, though it is not known how much.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook has cancelled all of its ‘large physical events’ through to June 2021. The events cancelled also include the Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose and next year’s F8 developers conference.