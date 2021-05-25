New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday said it is working to implement operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules that come into effect from Wednesday, May 26 in India. The social media giant, however, said it is still in discussion on a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. The comments assume significance as social media companies are facing the deadline of May 25 to comply with the new guidelines for digital platforms. Also Read - What Will Happen if You Dont Accept WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy? Read Messaging App's Latest Statement to Govt

The new rules announced in February require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer. IT Ministry sources said that appointment of a grievance officer would be a key requirement from day-one of rules coming into effect, given the importance of public interface for complaints, and need for an acknowledgement system for requests. Non-compliance with rules would result in these social media companies losing their intermediary status that provides them exemptions from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them.

Facebook’s statement

In a statement on Tuesday, a Facebook spokesperson said: We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people's ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform, the spokesperson added. The company, however, did not divulge additional details.

Development so far

According to sources close to the development, provisions around voluntary verification, 24-hour timeline to remove content flagged for nudity, etc and setting up a process and time-bound grievance redressal mechanism has been put in place, while meeting requirements like, generation of monthly compliance reports and appointment of chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer is underway.

