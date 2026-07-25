Facebook Update: Facebook launches free verified badge for users; Know all about the selfie-based verification feature and how it works

Facebook has launched Facebook Verified, a free badge that verifies there’s a real person behind a profile using a simple selfie-based verification process.

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Everything in life comes with pros and cons. The rapid advancement of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) has made the digital world more connected than ever before. Although these innovations have made communication more convenient, they have also created concerns for cyber theft. Fake social media profiles, AI-generated identities, deepfake content, and online scams have become increasingly common. This has made it harder for innocent users to distinguish between genuine users and fraudulent ones. To tackle this situation, Facebook has launched Facebook Verified, a free badge that verifies there’s a real person behind a profile using a simple selfie-based verification process. “The badge appears where it matters most on Facebook, with no subscription fee,” Meta said on its official website.

But how does it work?

Facebook Verified uses a simple selfie-based process. “You record a short video selfie, which we check against your existing profile photos to confirm a match. The process is free and typically takes just a few minutes. Accounts must meet our trust and safety standards to qualify for verification,” Meta stated.

Who can use Facebook Verified?

‘Facebook Verified is available to eligible Facebook users, 18 years and older on Facebook who are in good standing with our Community Standards, specifically those prohibiting fraud, scams, and deceptive practices, and who exhibit no evidence of inauthentic behavior, stated Meta. It is not available for Pages or ProMode accounts. At present, Facebook Verified is being launched in phases, starting in select markets with plans to expand globally.

Once verified, your badge will appear across the places on Facebook where it matters most: Marketplace, Dating, Groups, and Profile to start. Currently, there is no subscription fee.

All you need to know

Meta said, “The Facebook Verified badge means a profile belongs to a real person — someone who completed selfie verification and meets our trust and safety standards. It’s a quick, visible signal, before you respond to a listing, accept a date, or join a conversation, that there’s a real person on the other end.” These measures aim to enhance trust, reduce impersonation, and make online interactions more secure.