New Delhi: Social media platform Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages. Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm (IST).

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

Facebook’s Statement:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience, Facebook said.

WhatsApp’s Statement:

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” WhatsApp said.

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. Social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Facebook Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users