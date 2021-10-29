New Delhi: The social media platform Facebook – the website and the mobile app – will still be called Facebook even though the company’s name has changed. Like many companies in trouble before it, Facebook is changing its name and logo.Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Changes Facebook’s Name To Meta In Rebranding Effort; More Focus On Virtual World

So even after the rebranding, why is the Facebook app's name not changing to Meta?

Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short. The rebranding, to reflect what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday, is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse”. But the social network itself will still be called Facebook as only the company’s name is changing.

It is similar to how Alphabet is the company that owns Google, however, Google is still called Google. Alphabet Inc. was created through a restructuring of Google on October 2, 2015, and became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries.

Other apps under Facebook will not change the name either

Facebook, the app is not changing its name. Nor are other apps under Facebook – Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Also unchanged, at least for now, are its chief executive and senior leadership, its corporate structure and the crisis that has enveloped the company. But on Dec. 1, its stock will start trading under a new ticker symbol, MVRS.

The names of the apps that we build—Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp—will remain the same. — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

What is ‘Metaverse’?

The metaverse is sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of, instead of just looking at on a screen. People can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

It also will incorporate other aspects of online life such as shopping and social media, according to Victoria Petrock, an analyst who follows emerging technologies.

Zuckerberg’s foray into virtual reality has drawn some comparisons to fellow tech billionaires’ outer space adventures and jokes that perhaps it’s understandable he would want to escape his current reality amid calls for his resignation and increasing scrutiny of the company.

Other tech companies such as Microsoft, chipmaker Nvidia and Fortnite maker Epic Games have all been outlining their own visions of how the metaverse will work.

Zuckerberg said that he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade and that he hopes the new technology will creates millions of jobs for creators.

Why did Facebook change its name to Meta?

The announcement comes amid heightened legislative and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in many parts of the world because of the Facebook Papers. A corporate rebranding isn’t likely to solve the myriad problems revealed by the internal documents or quiet the alarms that critics have been raising for years about the harm the company’s products are causing to society.

Zuckerberg, for his part, has largely dismissed the furor triggered by the Facebook Papers as unfair.

In an interesting twist, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization run by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, bought a Canadian scientific literature analysis company called Meta in 2017.

By Thursday afternoon, though, its website Meta.org announced that it will “sunset” at the end of March. The Meta.com domain, meanwhile, redirected to the former Facebook’s rebranded corporate site.

At headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the iconic thumbs up sign that has long been outside was repainted to a blue, pretzel-shape logo resembling an infinity symbol.

In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name Facebook no longer encompasses everything the company does. In addition to the social network, that now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset, its Horizon VR platform and more.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)