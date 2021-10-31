New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook’s decision to change its name to Meta has now culminated into a massive stir in Israel where the word sounds like the Hebrew word for “dead”. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, while addressing a virtual news conference said that “Meta” will better “encompass” the company’s overall mission as it builds a “metaverse” for its users.Also Read - Facebook's Renaming to Meta: What Will Change on WhatsApp?

“Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards,” Mark Zuckerberg said. Netizens have now took Twitter to share their take on the name under the hashtag #FacebookDead. Also Read - Facebook's Oculus Quest Soon to be Called Meta Quest. Here's What it Means

Today we’re introducing Meta, which brings together our apps and technologies under a new company brand. Learn more about how we’re helping build the metaverse and other news from Connect. https://t.co/6s3GKjWq4S — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) October 28, 2021

Do you know what “meta” means in Hebrew? Dead. She died. No localization or translation testing on this rebrand? Thanks for letting me know @Hila_Shitrit — Sarah Evans 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ (@prsarahevans) October 28, 2021

Meta means “dead” in Hebrew (feminine adjective).

Mark Zuckerberg must have slept through Hebrew class. pic.twitter.com/B7W9273EGK — Emmanuel Navon עמנואל נבון 🇮🇱 (@emmanuelnavon) October 28, 2021

Startup founders, remember to check that your company’s name does not mean something very bad in other languages.

For example: “Meta” means “Dead” in Hebrew🤷‍♂️ — Amir Shevat (@ashevat) October 28, 2021

The emergency rescue volunteers Zaka even got involved, telling their followers on Twitter: “Don’t worry, we’re on it”.

To recall, when KFC arrived in China during the 80s, its motto “finger lickin’ good” didn’t exactly go down well with the locals. The motto’s translation in Mandarin was “eat your fingers off”.

But interestingly, the stir didn’t harm the company much. KFC is one of the largest fast food chains in the country.