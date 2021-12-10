Washington: In line with its vision of building a metaverse in future, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, opened its virtual reality platform ‘Horizon Worlds’ for the public of North America. According to a latest report by AFP, it is an extension to its testing version launched last year by the company, which only a limited number of users had access to.Also Read - Facebook Messenger Kids Brings Dark Mode With Other New Features

The project was launched in USA and Canada on Thursday. The report further stated that it is not a realised metaverse where people can interact as if they are face-to-face with the other person. But Horizon World allows the users to gather with their friends and family and build their own worlds. They can also play games together.

The only condition is that the user must have the proper equipment and must be of or above 18 years of age. The report also stated that during the launch, Meta said that it wants the new project to be 'safe and respectful' and the users must follow the company's Conduct in the VR Policy.

Facebook changed the name of its parent company to Meta in October 2021 to lay emphasis on its vision of building a metaverse in future. According to the report, however, Facebook has been in the middle of a lot of controversies regarding data security brought forth by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The company also introduced ‘Horizon Workrooms’ in August 2021 which makes it possible for the users to switch between virtual reality and web conferencing conveniently.