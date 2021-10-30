New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook announced this week the major decision to change its name to Meta. Though the re-naming is limited to the parent company, it is likely to have some impact on the daughter company, WhatsApp. So until now, while using WhatsApp, the application mentioned ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ at the start screen, which will now change to WhatsApp by Meta.Also Read - Facebook's Oculus Quest Soon to be Called Meta Quest. Here's What it Means

However, the new change has not been rolled out for all users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, only the beta version of the application is showing this. The change is expected to soon be introduced in the stable version of the app, reported the livemint.

There's another "WhatsApp from Facebook" label in the app, on the settings page of the app. The label is now missing on the page for now. The report also mentions that some iOS beta testers may now be able to see the splash screen. The issue is expected to be fixed in the next beta update.