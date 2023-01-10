Home

Facing Mobile Data Connectivity Error? Here’s How You Can Fix Issue In 5 Simple Ways

Facing mobile data connectivity issue? In case you have dual SIM cards, it is a good idea to enable the option on the phone to choose from the best available network.

New Delhi: As the 5G services have been rolled out in India, many users are enjoying the high speed internet. However, many are there who struggle to find connectivity, even in metropolitan cities. If you find yourself struggling with mobile data issues, check these tips that you can try out. Apart from ‘trying to turn it off and on again’, these tips will help you to great extent.

Turn airplane mode on

In case you face mobile data connectivity error, what you can do is turn on the airplane mode for a few minutes and then turn it off. In most cases, this trick works for fixing mobile data networks. However, if the airplane mode trick doesn’t work, you can try switching off phone and turning it back on after a few minutes.

Re-insert SIM card

Another option you can try is to remove your physical SIM card and insert it back. It might just work and solve your problem instantly.

Switch between networks

In case you have dual SIM cards, it is a good idea to enable the option on the phone to choose from the best available network.

First check mobile network limit

At times when you use so much of mobile data, the daily limit generally gets exhausted and it results in the mobile data not functioning well. In that case, the service providers send a text alert when your mobile data limit for the day is about to end or has ended. You ned to keep an eye for such messages and choose a plan that suits your needs the best.

Update your phone regularly

Phone users generally skip software updates, thinking that it is not needed. Even though every software update is not needed for your phone, yet some updates are essential. If your phone’s mobile data isn’t working and you haven’t updated your phone for long time, there’s a good chance that you missed out on an important update that boosts connectivity.