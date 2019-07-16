San Francisco: As Elon Musk-founded Neuralink prepared to showcase some breakthrough in the human-computer interface technology on Tuesday, an alleged fake co-founder of the company surfaced, claiming that Musk’s idea is immature.

In a report in MIT Technology Review on Tuesday, One of Neuralink’s alleged cofounders, Tim Hanson, said he thinks such technology is better suited for basic science research on animals and that a “push toward human use could be premature”.

Musk immediately tweeted, saying there was no cofounder at Neuralinks with the name of Hanson.

“This guy is not a cofounder of Neuralink. Was at company briefly, but he didn’t work out,” Musk tweeted over the article.

He said Neuralinks will soon have a Team page.

Neuralink is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces, existing only in sci-fi movies at the moment, to connect humans and computers.

The least visible Musk company was set to reveal its progress in developing the technology to connect computers to human brains during at event in San Francisco on Tuesday that would also be live-streamed.

Founded as a medical research company in 2016, Neuralink has hired several high-profile neuroscientists from various universities.

The company is focused on creating devices resembling tiny sewing machines that can be implanted in the human brain – to improve memory or more direct interfacing with computing devices.