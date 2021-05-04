New Delhi: A malicious SMS has been doing rounds in India over the past few days that has a fake link to an app for coronavirus vaccine registrations. Users must be careful of such messages as they make false claims of free registration for the COVID-19 vaccine. The fake app goes by the name of Vaccine Register, hackers have found out. The SMS started circulating around the same time when the official CoWIN portal faced glitches as a large number of people tried to register. As a result, a lot of users fell prey to the fake link and installed malware on their phones. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Tests Covid-19 Positive After Her Family Contracts The Virus

Malware researcher at cybersecurity firm ESET, Lukas Stefanko explained in a series of tweets how the SMS targetted Indian users to download a worm app by luring them to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. "It can spread itself via SMS to victim contacts with a link to download this malware," he said.

The 'app' was initially called COVID-19 but was later renamed to 'Vaccine Register'. It also received an update – a light mode that helps it reach even more devices.

When a user clicks on the link, he or she receives a pop-up box asking for permission to your phone contacts. Once a user allows it, the worm app may then gain unnecessary permissions and acquire user data, the researcher said.

Android SMS Worm was updated an hour ago.

As a result, users are advised to avoid any such messages that contain unknown links to download apps. Users must note, the COVID-19 vaccine registration is being conducted online on the government portal ‘CoWIN’ – cowin.gov.in – as well as Aarogya Setu and Umang app.

Apart from these, there are a few third-party websites through which one can receive notifications about available time slots for the jab.