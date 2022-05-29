New Delhi: From promoting digital payments to making almost all government services and benefits available online, the Modi government, in last 8 years, has taken a slew of measures to digitise the economy. In addition to this, the government has also introduced a service called FASTag for making payments on toll booths across the country.Also Read - Tesla in India: Elon Musk Says No Manufacturing Plant Where Sale, Service Not Allowed. Full Details Here

What A FASTag?

FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) introduced by the Government of India in October 2017 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway. This measure was taken keeping in scrutiny several inconveniences for both individual drivers and the nation at large. Also Read - A Step By Step Guide To Withdraw Money From ATM Using UPI

Steps to check FASTag balance using NHAI Prepaid Wallet

Step 1: Open Play Store or App Store Also Read - West Bengal: NHAI To Float Tenders For Rs 25,000 Worth Road Project In FY23. Details Here

Step 2: Download the My FASTag App on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 3: Now enter your log in details.

Step 4: You can now view your balance amount.

How to check FASTag balance with banks

Step 1: Go to the website of your bank that you have linked to your FASTag account.

Step 2: Now log in to the FASTag Portal with your credentials

Step 3: Click on View Balance option to check the balance.

How to check FASTag balance using SMS

Register for the FASTag service, then you will receive an SMS every time an amount gets deducted from your FASTag account at a toll booth. This SMS, in addition to showing the deduction amount will also notify you about your FASTag account balance, toll payments, and recharge confirmations among other things.

How does FASTag Work?

FASTag works like any other radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies. There is a RFID enabled sticker fixed to a vehicle’s windshield, and a reader at the toll booth can scan this card and wirelessly and automatically processes the payment.

Benefits of FASTag

When you pass a FASTag-enabled toll plaza, you won’t have to stop your car to make a cash payment for the toll fee. Instead, you can just keep driving and the fee will be paid automatically.