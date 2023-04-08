Home

Technology

Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch Launched in India With Alexa Support | Check Other Features Here

Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch Launched in India With Alexa Support | Check Other Features Here

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options and will go on sale via Amazon starting April 11.

Fastrack Limitless FS1 Smartwatch

New Delhi: Indian fashion accessory retail brand Fastrack launched Fastrack Limitless FS1 in India on Friday. Priced at Rs1,995, the latest affordable smartwatch from the popular domestic wearables brand comes with Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist. Notably, the above-said price is the special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period.

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options and will go on sale via Amazon starting April 11. The latest gadget features a 1.95-inch display and is powered by an advanced ATS chipset. The smartwatch supports over 150 watch faces to choose from and comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa support.

You may like to read

Fastrack Limitless FS1 specifications

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colour options The latest gadget features a 1.95-inch display and is powered by an advanced ATS chipset. The smartwatch supports over 150 watch faces to choose from and comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features a rectangular dial and comes with a large 1.95-inch display. The screen of the smartwatch offers 240×296 resolution and 500nits of brightness. The wearable features a side-mounted button for navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their watch. Fastrack’s advanced ATS chipset powers the Limitless FS1 smartwatch. The smartwatch is equipped with sensors to support heart rate monitoring. It is also touted to track stress, period and sleep. It supports over 100 sports modes including walking and running sprinting. It also supports Amazon Alexa, offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users. The smartwatch offers more than 150 watch faces and users can customise them via the Fastrack Reflex World app on paired Android or iOS smartphones. The Fastrack Limitless FS1 features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and packs inbuilt speakers and microphones.

The Fastrack Limitless FS1 is backed by a 300mAh battery and the battery is rated to deliver up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.